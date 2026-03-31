Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

An audacious attack by Tehran on a crude oil tanker off the coast of Dubai has ramped up the already high-stakes tensions in the region. Despite President Donald Trump's dire warnings, Iran has intensified hostilities, targeting the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi with a drone.

The attack on the Al-Salmi, reportedly carrying Saudi and Kuwaiti crude oil, was part of escalating activities in the contested Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed a different target, initially suspected but later identified erroneously.

The incident underscores the widespread ramifications of the ongoing conflict, casting a shadow over global oil prices and triggering concerns from the European Union. The United States continues its military preparations, and diplomatic channels remain fraught, as calls for peace yield little progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)