A Russian tanker, the Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying 700,000 barrels of oil, docked at Cuba's Matanzas port on Tuesday morning, marking the first significant arrival of crude oil since U.S. sanctions intensified under the Trump administration. The tanker, arriving under U.S. sanctions, was permitted for humanitarian reasons, according to a Reuters witness and ship tracking data.

The tanker, entering Cuban waters near Guantanamo Bay, comes at a time when Cuba faces an acute energy shortage, leading to persistent blackouts affecting major services. The arrival has provided a sliver of relief to the island nation after months of energy struggles, exacerbated by political pressures.

This shipment, carrying Russian Urals crude, is expected to revitalize Cuba's aging refineries, which have been idle due to a lack of supplies, and to boost power generation and other essential services. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the absence of oil deliveries, warning of dire consequences in the frail energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)