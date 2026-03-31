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Bangladesh's Austerity Plan: Online Classes on the Horizon

In response to the global energy crisis, Bangladesh considers partial online education as an austerity measure. The government is deliberating a hybrid learning model to conserve energy while ensuring academic continuity. Home-based work and revised school weeks are also being discussed to reduce fuel consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST
Bangladesh's Austerity Plan: Online Classes on the Horizon
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Amid a surging global energy crisis, Bangladesh is evaluating the introduction of partial online classes in schools as a strategic austerity measure. Education Minister A.N.M. Ehsanul Hoque Milon stated that the proposal is currently under active review after thorough discussions with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The initiative aims to alleviate rising fuel costs and supply uncertainties caused by the Middle East's instability. If approved, the plan will implement a hybrid system blending online and in-person classes to conserve energy while maintaining educational standards, according to officials.

Additionally, the government is exploring measures such as remote work and adapting the weekly holiday schedule to further reduce fuel consumption. With a significant portion of the population supporting a mixed learning structure, the education minister emphasized that fully virtual classes could exacerbate social isolation.

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