In a significant diplomatic move, China's ships have transited the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a pivotal moment in the region's energy trade dynamics.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude for international cooperation that facilitated this passage, reinforcing China's strategic ties with Iran amid ongoing Gulf tensions.

Simultaneously, top Chinese and Pakistani foreign officials met in Beijing to align their positions on Middle East instability, showcasing a united front for peace and strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)