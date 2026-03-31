Navigating Tensions: China's Strategic Passage through Strait of Hormuz
China's ships transited the Strait of Hormuz with diplomatic facilitation, signaling stronger ties with Iran amid regional tensions. Chinese Foreign Ministry lauded relevant parties' assistance while advocating for peace. Concurrently, China's Foreign Minister discussed the regional situation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, highlighting diplomatic efforts to stabilize the Gulf region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:17 IST
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic move, China's ships have transited the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a pivotal moment in the region's energy trade dynamics.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude for international cooperation that facilitated this passage, reinforcing China's strategic ties with Iran amid ongoing Gulf tensions.
Simultaneously, top Chinese and Pakistani foreign officials met in Beijing to align their positions on Middle East instability, showcasing a united front for peace and strategic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)