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Tragic Explosion: Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Severely Injured by Seized Firecrackers

A police constable in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district suffered serious injuries during the explosion of seized firecrackers being documented. The incident also left a Sub-Inspector and two others with injuries. The critically injured constable was transferred for advanced treatment. A separate incident in Tiruchirappalli left a woman dead after a temple ceiling collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:45 IST
Tragic Explosion: Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Severely Injured by Seized Firecrackers
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion involving seized firecrackers left a police constable severely injured in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, officials reported on Tuesday. Constable Abdullah's injuries were serious, while Sub-Inspector Durganjaneyulu and others sustained minor wounds.

The incident unfolded during the photographing process of the firecrackers for official documentation, which led to the explosion. The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital, with Abdullah being transferred to Vijayawada for advanced medical treatment due to the critical nature of his injuries.

Meanwhile, details have emerged of another tragic incident from March 29, where a devotee was killed when the ceiling of the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli partially collapsed. The incident also injured two others who were swiftly taken to a government hospital for care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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