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Russian Vessel Anatoly Kolodkin Brings Vital Lifeline to Cuba Amid Energy Crisis

The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin delivered 730,000 barrels of oil to Cuba, marking the first such shipment in three months. Allowed by the Trump administration despite an energy blockade, the delivery aims to ease a severe economic crisis exacerbated by fuel shortages, long blackouts, and limited resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:47 IST
Russian Vessel Anatoly Kolodkin Brings Vital Lifeline to Cuba Amid Energy Crisis
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin has arrived at the Cuban port of Matanzas on Tuesday, carrying 730,000 barrels of oil. This marks the first oil shipment to Cuba in three months, amid an ongoing energy blockade led by the Trump administration, which surprisingly allowed this particular delivery to go through.

The arrival of the tanker was met with relief by Cuban officials, including Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy, who expressed gratitude for Russia's support. An ongoing shortage of petroleum has heightened Cuba's economic challenges, resulting in frequent blackouts and shortages of food and medicine.

Experts suggest the shipment could produce approximately 180,000 barrels of diesel, potentially meeting Cuba's daily demand for up to ten days. The situation highlights the intense difficulties faced by Cuba, as oil shipments from both Venezuela and Mexico have been halted following threats and actions from the US administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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