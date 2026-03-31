Standoff at Strait: Global Powers Urged to Counter Iran's Threat

The United States has played a significant role in mitigating the threat posed by Iran, particularly in the critical Strait of Hormuz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared in a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday. He emphasized the need for other countries to contribute to efforts in reopening the strategic waterway.

President Trump urged nations such as Britain and France to support U.S. initiatives by purchasing American oil and deploying forces to the strait. He criticized their lack of involvement in recent U.S.-Israeli strikes, which have heightened tensions and disrupted global energy markets.

Hegseth reported significant desertions within the Iranian armed forces, attributing it to the demoralizing impact of U.S. military actions. He warned that the following days would be pivotal as international dynamics continue to unfold.