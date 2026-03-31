Bareilly Residents Revert to Kerosene Stoves Amid LPG Crisis

Bareilly is experiencing an LPG cylinder shortage, causing residents to resort to old kerosene stoves and lanterns, which had largely disappeared from households. With the government's directive for ration shops to supply kerosene, people are hunting for these items locally.

Improved LPG access through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana led to a decline in kerosene usage. However, the scarcity of LPG has revived interest in traditional fuel methods. Dr. Vandana Sharma from Bareilly College noted the difficulty in finding kerosene stoves, a once-common household item now scarce both new and used.

Local mechanics report increased demand for stoves, but finding parts remains a challenge. The state government has responded to the LPG shortage by conducting raids to prevent black marketing and ensuring steady supply. Nonetheless, supply issues continue, affecting residents and small businesses in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)