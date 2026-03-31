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Tragedy Strikes Faridabad: Teen Takes Own Life After Low Exam Scores

A 16-year-old student in Faridabad took his own life following low marks in his Class 11 exams. The student, identified as Ayush, was reportedly distressed after attending a party where friends celebrated their success. An argument with his mother further led to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes Faridabad: Teen Takes Own Life After Low Exam Scores
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A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad as a 16-year-old student, Ayush, allegedly took his life by hanging. After receiving low scores in his Class 11 exams, Ayush attended a celebratory party for friends who had fared better in their results.

Upon returning home, Ayush reportedly had an argument with his mother, which left him further distressed. The incident occurred in the family's rented accommodation in the Gandhi Nagar area.

The next morning, Ayush was found deceased, prompting a police investigation. No suicide note was found, and authorities, led by Sandeep Kumar, continue to investigate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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