China and Pakistan Urge Ceasefire and Peace Talks in the Middle East

BEIJING—In a move aimed at defusing escalating tensions, China and Pakistan on Tuesday jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and broader Middle East region. Meeting in Beijing, the foreign ministers of both nations urged the quick initiation of peace talks and the restoration of normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that has become a focal point of conflict.

Both countries emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable solutions to the ongoing conflict, particularly in addressing the prolonged U.S.-Israeli military engagement against Iran, now entering its fifth week. Pakistan, positioned strategically as a mediator, seeks to leverage its diplomatic ties with both Washington and Tehran to facilitate negotiations. This comes as Pakistan recently engaged in talks with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, following U.S. President Donald Trump's stern warning to Iran.

The bilateral initiative highlighted the need to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Iran and Gulf nations. It also stressed protecting civilians and non-combatant infrastructure, while ensuring the safety of strategic waterways and commercial navigation. As tensions mount, China pledged support for Pakistan's mediation efforts, expressing readiness to collaborate in overcoming obstacles and fostering an environment conducive to peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)