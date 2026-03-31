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Andhra Pradesh Ensures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Amidst Transition to Piped Natural Gas

Amidst rumors of fuel shortages, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nadendla Manohar assures citizens of ample petrol, diesel, and cooking gas supplies. Efforts to introduce Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for consumers are in motion, with the government coordinating with oil companies for a seamless transition while maintaining current supply levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh Ensures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Amidst Transition to Piped Natural Gas
Nadendla Manohar
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister, Nadendla Manohar, affirmed on Tuesday that the state has no shortages in petrol, diesel, or cooking gas supplies.

The government is moving towards introducing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across the state. Consumers are encouraged to make the switch as preparations for smooth transitions are underway.

Manohar dismissed rumors of fuel scarcity and cautioned against panic buying. He assured residents that adequate stocks are available, with daily monitoring ensuring steady distribution and minimal supply issues reported at stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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