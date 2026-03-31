Andhra Pradesh Ensures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Amidst Transition to Piped Natural Gas

Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister, Nadendla Manohar, affirmed on Tuesday that the state has no shortages in petrol, diesel, or cooking gas supplies.

The government is moving towards introducing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across the state. Consumers are encouraged to make the switch as preparations for smooth transitions are underway.

Manohar dismissed rumors of fuel scarcity and cautioned against panic buying. He assured residents that adequate stocks are available, with daily monitoring ensuring steady distribution and minimal supply issues reported at stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)