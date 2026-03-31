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France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull

France completes acquisition of Bull from Atos, taking state control of the supercomputer maker. Bull, key to France's nuclear simulation program, employs 3,000 people and will construct the country's largest supercomputer, Alice Recoque. The deal, valued at 404 million euros, represents a strategic move in high-performance computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:26 IST
France Secures Future Superpower: Acquisition of Bull
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France has finalized its acquisition of Bull, the renowned supercomputer manufacturer, from the financially troubled company Atos, securing national control over a critical technology asset.

The acquisition, which was initially announced in July 2025, positions the French state as the sole shareholder through APE. Bull, a key player in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, is crucial to France's nuclear deterrent simulation program. The financial terms of the deal underscore Bull's diminished value since it was first acquired by Atos in 2014.

Highlighting Bull's global influence, the company recently built the Jupiter supercomputer, the first exascale machine in Europe, and aims to construct France's forthcoming largest supercomputer, Alice Recoque. While private investors were initially considered, the transaction ultimately saw the state maintain complete ownership in a strategic bid to expand high-tech capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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