Hailstorms Threaten Harvest: Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Loss in Haryana and Punjab

Severe rain and hailstorms have hit several regions in Haryana and Punjab, stirring apprehension among wheat farmers whose crops are at risk just before the harvest. Haryana's Hisar district experienced 7.8 mm of rain, while neighboring areas also reported significant precipitation and gusty winds, according to the Meteorological Department.

Farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district, including the Malout area, reported flattened fields due to adverse weather. Manjit Singh Rai, president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba), expressed concerns over potential crop yield loss and called on the state to survey damaged fields and provide compensation.

The wheat procurement season, starting April 1 with a procurement target of 122 lakh metric tonnes in Punjab, adds urgency to evaluating crop losses. Weather forecasts predict more thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.

(With inputs from agencies.)