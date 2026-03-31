Hailstorms Threaten Harvest: Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Loss in Haryana and Punjab
Severe rain and hailstorms in Haryana and Punjab have raised concerns among wheat farmers about potential crop damage. Affected areas experienced significant rainfall and strong winds, flattening crops and threatening yields. Farmer leaders demand government compensation and surveys of damaged fields ahead of the procurement season starting April 1.
- Country:
- India
Severe rain and hailstorms have hit several regions in Haryana and Punjab, stirring apprehension among wheat farmers whose crops are at risk just before the harvest. Haryana's Hisar district experienced 7.8 mm of rain, while neighboring areas also reported significant precipitation and gusty winds, according to the Meteorological Department.
Farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district, including the Malout area, reported flattened fields due to adverse weather. Manjit Singh Rai, president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba), expressed concerns over potential crop yield loss and called on the state to survey damaged fields and provide compensation.
The wheat procurement season, starting April 1 with a procurement target of 122 lakh metric tonnes in Punjab, adds urgency to evaluating crop losses. Weather forecasts predict more thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Haryana
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- wheat farmers
- crop damage
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- agriculture
- compensation
- procurement