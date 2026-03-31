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Delhi Braces for Thunderous Weather: Orange Alert Issued

An orange alert has been issued for Delhi due to expected thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Residents should prepare for disruptive weather. Isolated hailstorms may occur, and despite rain, temperatures will remain above normal, with a minimum of 19.4°C and maximum around 33°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:57 IST
Delhi Braces for Thunderous Weather: Orange Alert Issued
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The capital city of Delhi is on high alert as meteorologists issue an orange warning for Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms, affecting various parts of the region.

Residents should brace themselves for gusty winds, predicted to reach speeds between 40 and 50 kmph, with occasional gusts hitting 60 kmph. The alert warns of potentially disruptive weather conditions, which may also include isolated hailstorms within the NCR area.

Despite these turbulent weather events, the IMD anticipates daytime temperatures will stay above average. On Tuesday, temperatures recorded a minimum of 19.4 degrees Celsius, with expectations for highs of around 33 degrees Celsius. Winds, predominantly from the southwest, are set to decrease gradually in speed throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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