Delhi Braces for Thunderous Weather: Orange Alert Issued

The capital city of Delhi is on high alert as meteorologists issue an orange warning for Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms, affecting various parts of the region.

Residents should brace themselves for gusty winds, predicted to reach speeds between 40 and 50 kmph, with occasional gusts hitting 60 kmph. The alert warns of potentially disruptive weather conditions, which may also include isolated hailstorms within the NCR area.

Despite these turbulent weather events, the IMD anticipates daytime temperatures will stay above average. On Tuesday, temperatures recorded a minimum of 19.4 degrees Celsius, with expectations for highs of around 33 degrees Celsius. Winds, predominantly from the southwest, are set to decrease gradually in speed throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)