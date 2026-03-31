Wall Street Surges Amid Middle East De-escalation Hopes

Wall Street experienced a significant surge on Tuesday, buoyed by potential de-escalation news regarding the Middle East conflict, which has recently spiked oil prices and global inflation concerns. The rally was fueled by reports suggesting U.S. President Donald Trump's openness to ending the military campaign against Iran despite the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that the upcoming days in the conflict with Iran would be critical, warning Tehran that failure to negotiate could lead to escalation. These geopolitical developments have notably impacted financial markets, with key indexes such as the S&P 500 and Dow facing steep quarterly declines since early 2022 amid fears of rising fuel costs affecting consumer demand.

The stock market's response saw significant gains among technology giants like Nvidia and Alphabet, which rose over 5%, along with Meta Platforms and Amazon. The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged, driven by investor optimism of resumed stable energy flows through the Strait, despite mixed indicators reflecting job market weaknesses and persistent inflation threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)