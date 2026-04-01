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Blockbuster Deal: NFL Approves Landmark Sale of Raiders Stake

The NFL has approved the sale of a 7% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders to Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, valuing the team at $11.1 billion. This transaction marks a significant milestone for the Raiders and highlights the growing financial clout of the NFL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:54 IST
Blockbuster Deal: NFL Approves Landmark Sale of Raiders Stake
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The NFL has officially given the green light for the sale of a 7% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. This portion of the team is now owned by Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, valuing the franchise at an eye-popping $11.1 billion.

Such a valuation underscores the increasing financial muscle and market intrigue surrounding NFL teams, especially amid the sport's unwavering popularity. The purchase stands as a testament to the strategic investments in sports franchises.

With this transaction, Durban and Meldman join the ranks of high-profile investors in the league, solidifying the Raiders' position both on the field and in the boardroom. The deal also highlights the league's broadened appeal to big-time financial players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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