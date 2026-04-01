Blockbuster Deal: NFL Approves Landmark Sale of Raiders Stake

The NFL has officially given the green light for the sale of a 7% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. This portion of the team is now owned by Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, valuing the franchise at an eye-popping $11.1 billion.

Such a valuation underscores the increasing financial muscle and market intrigue surrounding NFL teams, especially amid the sport's unwavering popularity. The purchase stands as a testament to the strategic investments in sports franchises.

With this transaction, Durban and Meldman join the ranks of high-profile investors in the league, solidifying the Raiders' position both on the field and in the boardroom. The deal also highlights the league's broadened appeal to big-time financial players.

(With inputs from agencies.)