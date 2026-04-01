Left Menu

IMF Backs PNG with $216 Million Loan, Aims to Stabilize Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed staff-level agreements to grant Papua New Guinea (PNG) access to $216 million, aimed at addressing payments challenges. This follows evaluations on credit and sustainability facilities, forecasting economic resilience despite slowing growth and inflation reaching 5% by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:49 IST
IMF Backs PNG with $216 Million Loan, Aims to Stabilize Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced Tuesday that it reached staff-level agreements granting Papua New Guinea access to $216 million, pending approval. This economic boost aims to address PNG's ongoing balance-of-payments issues.

PNG, the largest economy among Pacific island countries reliant on mining and energy exports, has been working to stabilize public finances amid economic challenges. The IMF's support aligns with its broader mission involving extended credit and fund facilities.

The IMF anticipates PNG's economic growth to slow from 5.6% in 2025 to 3.8% in 2026. Despite these challenges, the economy is expected to remain resilient, even as geopolitical issues impact resource demand and import costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Joins Forces to Secure Strait of Hormuz

UAE Joins Forces to Secure Strait of Hormuz

 Global
2
Marco Rubio Sees End in Sight for Iran Conflict

Marco Rubio Sees End in Sight for Iran Conflict

 United States
3
Oracle's AI Ambitions Fuel Massive Layoffs

Oracle's AI Ambitions Fuel Massive Layoffs

 Global
4
Argentina Labels IRGC as Terrorist Organization Amid Global Pressure

Argentina Labels IRGC as Terrorist Organization Amid Global Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026