IMF Backs PNG with $216 Million Loan, Aims to Stabilize Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced Tuesday that it reached staff-level agreements granting Papua New Guinea access to $216 million, pending approval. This economic boost aims to address PNG's ongoing balance-of-payments issues.

PNG, the largest economy among Pacific island countries reliant on mining and energy exports, has been working to stabilize public finances amid economic challenges. The IMF's support aligns with its broader mission involving extended credit and fund facilities.

The IMF anticipates PNG's economic growth to slow from 5.6% in 2025 to 3.8% in 2026. Despite these challenges, the economy is expected to remain resilient, even as geopolitical issues impact resource demand and import costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)