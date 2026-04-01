Pentagon Reports Decrease in Military Suicides in 2024

The Pentagon has disclosed an 11% decrease in the number of military suicides in 2024, marking a reversal from the previous year's rise. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's tenure saw the implementation of prioritizing suicide prevention, contributing to this reduction.

Despite the decline, the report reveals that suicide rates among active duty members have gradually increased since 2011. Meanwhile, rates for the National Guard and Reserve have remained stable. The statistics align with national suicide trends when adjusted for age and gender, as most military members are young males.

The report underscores ongoing efforts to enhance mental health support and safety education within the military. Initiatives such as the Brandon Act allow confidential access to mental health services. Nonetheless, the Pentagon promises to continue bolstering these measures to further address suicide concerns among troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)