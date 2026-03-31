U.S. Defense Secretary's NATO Stance Raises Alarms
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refrained from affirming the U.S. commitment to NATO’s collective defense, suggesting it's President Trump's decision. This unusual stance raises concerns about NATO’s unity and could embolden adversaries to challenge its resolve. Trump's remarks also criticized European allies for not supporting U.S. military actions.
At a Pentagon briefing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declined to reaffirm the United States' commitment to NATO's collective defense, emphasizing that the decision rests with President Donald Trump. This decision follows perceived lack of support from European allies in conflicts involving Iran.
Hegseth's statements are notable for potentially undermining the bedrock principle of NATO formed in 1949 to counter threats primarily from the Soviet Union. The U.S. signaling a potential withdrawal could destabilize the alliance and encourage adversaries like Russia to challenge NATO's unity.
Hegseth referenced Trump's criticism of France and Britain for failing to support U.S. military efforts, highlighting internal tensions within NATO. Trump famously stated the U.S. might not always have to be there for NATO, pointing to a possible shift in U.S. foreign policy direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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