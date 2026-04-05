RBI Poised to Hold Rates Amidst Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to maintain its benchmark policy repo rate at 5.25% during the April monetary policy review. Economists observe that the ongoing West Asia crisis is pushing inflation upward, causing the central bank to adopt a cautious approach.

This period of uncertainty, marked by volatility in crude oil prices and sharp currency fluctuations, has led the rupee to dip to record lows. As such, the complexities in policy outlook, affecting both growth projections and inflation, will be closely watched.

Market experts, including Aditi Nayar from ICRA, anticipate that the RBI will refrain from altering its policy in the immediate term, opting instead to monitor inflation data closely before making further decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)