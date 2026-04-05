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Israel Halts Attacks to Aid U.S. Rescue Mission in Iran

Israel provided crucial intelligence assistance to the United States during a mission to rescue a stranded U.S. airman in Iran. To facilitate the successful completion of the mission, Israeli forces temporarily suspended their attacks in the area, as confirmed by an Israeli security official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:24 IST
Israel Halts Attacks to Aid U.S. Rescue Mission in Iran
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In a significant act of international cooperation, Israel provided crucial intelligence to the United States for a rescue operation involving a stranded U.S. airman in Iran.

This assistance included sharing of pivotal information and temporarily halting Israeli military activities in the vicinity, ensuring the mission's success.

An Israeli security official confirmed the strategic pause in attacks, underscoring the importance of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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