Tensions Ignite: Revolutionary Guards Target Petrochemical Plants

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have openly claimed responsibility for a series of calculated strikes targeting petrochemical facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The operation marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.

The Revolutionary Guards, through an official statement, have issued a stark warning to the United States. They threaten to continue, and potentially intensify, their attacks on American economic interests if any further attacks on Iran's civilian sites occur.

This development underscores the fragile state of affairs in the region, highlighting a volatile geopolitical climate. Observers are closely monitoring the unfolding events, assessing the potential impacts on global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)