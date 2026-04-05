Daring Rescue: US Colonel Saved from Iran

A US Air Force officer demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage after his jet was shot down over Iran, hiding in a mountain crevice to avoid capture. This dramatic scenario unfolded when the officer's aircraft was targeted on Friday, initiating a tense race between US and Iranian forces.

Over the course of two days, the officer evaded Iranian forces by hiking to a 7,000-foot ridgeline, all while remaining hidden from both Iranian troops and US rescue teams. The situation grew increasingly dire as Iran reportedly offered a reward for the capture of the pilot, making his rescue a matter of life and death.

In an audacious operation, US Special Operations Forces, including Navy SEAL Team 6, successfully rescued the officer in enemy territory. American aircraft and commandos worked tirelessly to prevent Iranian forces from reaching the hiding location, and their efforts culminated in a successful extraction with no American casualties, a move praised by US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)