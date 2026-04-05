OPEC+ Production Plans Shadowed by Hormuz Closure

Eight countries in the OPEC+ oil cartel, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, have committed to increasing oil production by 206,000 barrels per day in May amid global market instability. This decision comes despite the significant challenge posed by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to ongoing conflict in the region.

The closure of this critical navigation route has resulted in an estimated loss of 12 million barrels per day from Persian Gulf producers, severely impacting the supply chain. Furthermore, attacks on oil infrastructure have compounded these issues, with leaders cautioning that repairs could take a considerable amount of time.

The affected OPEC+ nations warn that such disruptions hinder efforts to maintain stable oil prices, which are crucial for producers, consumers, and the global economy. Their statement underscores the ongoing risks to market stability due to geopolitical tensions and infrastructure vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)