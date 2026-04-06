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Towards Tranquility: U.S., Iran Discuss Ceasefire Prospects

The U.S., Iran, and a coalition of regional mediators are in talks over a potential 45-day ceasefire, possibly leading to a permanent resolution to the conflict, as reported by Axios based on information from credible regional and U.S. sources. Reuters has yet to confirm this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 07:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 07:45 IST
Towards Tranquility: U.S., Iran Discuss Ceasefire Prospects
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The United States, Iran, and regional mediators have entered discussions concerning a potential 45-day ceasefire. Axios reported that this could pave the way for a permanent resolution to the ongoing conflict, citing sources from the U.S., Israel, and the region informed on the negotiations.

Key details about the terms and conditions of the ceasefire are not yet disclosed, but the parties involved seem optimistic about the potential for peace and stability.

However, Reuters has not confirmed the details of Axios's report, leaving some uncertainty surrounding the initiation of this diplomatic effort.

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