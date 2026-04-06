Tragedy in Haifa: Iranian Missile Attack

In a devastating turn of events, Israeli rescuers have found two bodies amidst the rubble of a residential building in Haifa after it was struck by an Iranian missile on Sunday, as reported by Israeli media.

The missile attack has once again brought to the forefront the escalating tensions and the persistent threat residents face in this volatile region.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, while family members and community leaders lament the tragic loss of life and call for increased safety measures.