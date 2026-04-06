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Trump's Deadline for Hormuz: Tensions in the Gulf Escalate

President Donald Trump has threatened Tehran with severe consequences if they fail to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his set deadline. Amid escalating military tensions, Trump praised the rescue of an airman from Iran. Negotiations for a potential ceasefire involving Iran, the US, and regional mediators are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:09 IST
Trump's Deadline for Hormuz: Tensions in the Gulf Escalate
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Tehran, threatening unprecedented strikes if they fail to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday. He praised U.S. special forces for successfully rescuing an airman from inside Iran.

The U.S. and Israel have conducted intense military operations against Iran, targeting its nuclear programs and regional militia support. In retaliation, Tehran closed the Hormuz waterway and has attacked various targets in the Gulf. Fatalities continue to rise amid the strikes.

Further compounding the tensions, Trump used expletives on his platform, signaling potential attacks on Iran's infrastructure. Meanwhile, discussions for a ceasefire involving the U.S., Iran, and regional mediators are underway, aiming for a 45-day truce that could lead to ending hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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