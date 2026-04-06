Ceasefire in the Gulf: A Path to Peace?

The United States and Iran have been presented with a framework to halt hostilities, coming after President Donald Trump's warnings of severe consequences should Tehran refuse negotiations. However, Iran has stated it will not reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire condition.

The peace plan, involving a dual-stage approach, was disclosed by sources familiar with the negotiations. It includes an immediate ceasefire to set the stage for a more comprehensive agreement. Pakistan's army chief has been continuously liaising with U.S. and Iranian officials to facilitate dialogue.

A 45-day ceasefire is under discussion, a development first reported by Axios, signaling a potential path to permanently end the conflict. The ongoing regional tension has resulted in economic strain due to spiking oil prices and continues as military strikes intensify in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)