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Stocks Climb Amid Prospects of Middle East Peace

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors anticipated a resolution to the Middle East conflict. Reports indicated potential discussions for a 45-day ceasefire, leading to eased oil prices and mixed results on Wall Street. This comes amid higher inflation data, spurred by the ongoing conflict's effects on global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:48 IST
Stocks Climb Amid Prospects of Middle East Peace
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On Monday, U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick after last week's largest gains in four months, prompted by optimism regarding the Middle East conflict's resolution. Discussions involving the U.S., Iran, and regional mediators suggested a potential 45-day ceasefire could end the hostilities.

Despite the promising diplomatic developments, energy stocks experienced early declines as oil prices eased. Meanwhile, Wall Street's primary indexes showed mixed outcomes, closing the week with gains after significant market hits in March during the hostilities' second month.

Investors are now focusing on U.S. inflation data to assess economic impacts from soaring energy costs linked to the Iran conflict. Additionally, market participants have refrained from anticipating rate cuts by the central bank, a stance based on current FedWatch insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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