UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter
State-owned UCO Bank reported a 19% credit growth in the January-March quarter of FY26, with total advances at Rs 2.62 lakh crore and total deposits rising by 11% to Rs 3.27 lakh crore. The bank's total business increased by 15% during this period.
- Country:
- India
State-owned UCO Bank has announced impressive financial results, reporting a 19% growth in credit during the January-March quarter of FY26. Total advances reached Rs 2.62 lakh crore, indicating a strong performance compared to Rs 2.20 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.
Meanwhile, deposits reflected a healthy increase of 11%, totaling Rs 3.27 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.94 lakh crore in the previous year. A notable improvement was observed in low-cost CASA deposits, which comprised 38.48% of total deposits during this period, compared to 37.91% the previous year.
The overall business, combining advances and deposits, surged by 15% to Rs 5.89 lakh crore, reflecting UCO Bank's ongoing growth trajectory. Currently, the Indian government holds a significant 90.95% equity stake in the bank as of March 31, 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- UCO Bank
- credit growth
- deposits
- advances
- CASA
- financial results
- FY26
- Kolkata
- lender
- government stake
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