UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter

State-owned UCO Bank has announced impressive financial results, reporting a 19% growth in credit during the January-March quarter of FY26. Total advances reached Rs 2.62 lakh crore, indicating a strong performance compared to Rs 2.20 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, deposits reflected a healthy increase of 11%, totaling Rs 3.27 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.94 lakh crore in the previous year. A notable improvement was observed in low-cost CASA deposits, which comprised 38.48% of total deposits during this period, compared to 37.91% the previous year.

The overall business, combining advances and deposits, surged by 15% to Rs 5.89 lakh crore, reflecting UCO Bank's ongoing growth trajectory. Currently, the Indian government holds a significant 90.95% equity stake in the bank as of March 31, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)