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India's Strategic Urea Purchase Amid Global Supply Strains

India, the world’s biggest urea importer, is set to procure 2.5 million metric tons amid tightening supplies due to the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. A new tender by Indian Potash Ltd invites bids by April 15, with imports crucial for upcoming agricultural seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:51 IST
India's Strategic Urea Purchase Amid Global Supply Strains
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India, the world's largest importer of urea, is urgently seeking to secure 2.5 million metric tons of this essential agricultural nutrient. This demand surge is linked to supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

State-owned Indian Potash Ltd announced a tender for 1.5 million tons to be imported via the west coast, while another 1 million tons are to be brought in through the east coast. This is an effort to fortify domestic supply ahead of the critical agricultural period beginning with the monsoon.

The tight global surplus, exacerbated by Middle East tensions, has heightened competition in the tender, possibly setting a new pricing benchmark. This scenario underscores the geopolitical impact on agricultural economics, as noted by industry experts and government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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