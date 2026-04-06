Escalating Conflict: Iran, Israel, and US in Energy-Linked Warfare

The ongoing conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran has intensified following a series of airstrikes, escalating tensions across the Middle East. More than 25 people have been killed in the recent attacks, including a major Iranian general, causing a sharp rise in global energy prices.

President Donald Trump has issued a deadline for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning of severe military repercussions if the demand is not met. In response to the conflict, European and Middle Eastern diplomats are advocating for a ceasefire to prevent further destabilization of the region.

The targeting of energy infrastructure, such as Iran's South Pars natural gas field, is a critical component of the warfare. The attacks have severely affected global oil trade routes, impacting international markets and prompting urgent diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)