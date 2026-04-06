Escalating Conflict: Iran, Israel, and US in Energy-Linked Warfare
A wave of attacks between Israel, the US, and Iran has escalated, affecting energy resources such as the South Pars gas field. Amid mounting tensions and significant casualties, President Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, urging a ceasefire as energy prices soar.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The ongoing conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran has intensified following a series of airstrikes, escalating tensions across the Middle East. More than 25 people have been killed in the recent attacks, including a major Iranian general, causing a sharp rise in global energy prices.
President Donald Trump has issued a deadline for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning of severe military repercussions if the demand is not met. In response to the conflict, European and Middle Eastern diplomats are advocating for a ceasefire to prevent further destabilization of the region.
The targeting of energy infrastructure, such as Iran's South Pars natural gas field, is a critical component of the warfare. The attacks have severely affected global oil trade routes, impacting international markets and prompting urgent diplomatic intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- US
- conflict
- South Pars
- energy
- Strait of Hormuz
- Trump
- ceasefire
- oil prices
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as U.S., Iran Weigh Ceasefire Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis
Defence minister says Israel hit South Pars petrochemical plant at Asaluyeh after Iran reported attack there, reports AP.
Greece Announces Major Aid for Rising Energy Costs
Jharkhand's Leap into a Clean Energy Future
Middle East conflict evolved into systemic tremor threatening vital arteries of global energy: FM Sitharaman at NIPFP event.