Strait Showdown: U.S. and Iran on the Brink

The United States and Iran are locked in high-stakes discussions to resolve a conflict related to the Strait of Hormuz as a critical U.S. deadline approaches. President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Iran, demanding a deal by Tuesday to ensure the reopening of the strategic corridor.

Efforts to broker peace are being led by Pakistan, proposing an immediate ceasefire to be followed by comprehensive negotiations within 15 to 20 days. While Tehran pushes back against pressure and ultimatums, it remains steadfast in communicating its demands, prioritizing national interests.

As global markets react, with U.S. stock index futures inching higher and oil prices falling, regional tensions continue to rise. Reports indicate ongoing strikes and clashes, highlighting the broader implications for Middle Eastern geopolitics and global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)