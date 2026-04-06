Strait of Hormuz: A Tug of War for Global Energy

The United States and Iran find themselves at a crucial juncture as they weigh a potential ceasefire plan. With just hours to go before an ultimatum set by President Donald Trump, Tehran remains defiant in the face of mounting pressure to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Closed for five weeks following a series of U.S. and Israeli attacks, the waterway is a conduit for a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply. Iran's refusal to reopen it has become a significant bargaining chip amid escalating tensions and military strikes.

A Pakistani-brokered proposal suggests an immediate ceasefire with subsequent negotiations over a broader peace plan. However, Iran insists on defending its positions without succumbing to external ultimatums and threats, complicating prospects for a swift resolution.