Oil Market Seesaws Amid US-Iran Tensions and Global Supply Challenges

On Monday, oil prices experienced slight fluctuations as investors eagerly awaited progress in US-Iran negotiations while remaining cautious about supply setbacks due to shipping interruptions.

Brent crude rose marginally to $109.13 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate climbed 0.69% during early trading hours, rallying after last week's substantial price hikes. These movements trace back to complications surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage affected by hostilities.

Amid Middle Eastern supply challenges, refiners are exploring alternative crude sources, notably from the US and North Sea. Meanwhile, OPEC+ has modestly increased May production, though Russian exports face turbulence due to geopolitical disturbances.