Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

Oil prices experienced a volatile session on Monday as market participants eagerly awaited the outcome of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran. Investors expressed concern over continued supply disruptions caused by uncertainties surrounding shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Despite an 11% surge in WTI and an 8% rise in Brent crude last Thursday, prices slightly declined on Monday due to geopolitical tensions. Iran rejected reopening the Strait without assurances after threats from former U.S. President Trump, contributing to a tense trading environment.

Europe grapples with tighter market conditions as physical oil shipments divert to Asia. Refiners are scrambling for crude, with U.S. spot premiums peaking amidst stiff global competition. OPEC+ announced a modest production boost, but geopolitical pressures and reduced Russian exports remain critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)