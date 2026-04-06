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Tension at Sea: Iran Halts Qatari LNG Tankers

Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted two Qatari LNG tankers en route to the Strait of Hormuz. Despite an Iran-U.S. agreement allowing transit, the tankers were told to hold position. The source revealed the tankers were part of the agreed list for transit facilitated via Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:23 IST
Tension at Sea: Iran Halts Qatari LNG Tankers
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards halted two Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers heading towards the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, according to a well-informed source who spoke to Reuters. The incident occurred suddenly on Monday, with no immediate explanation offered by Iranian authorities.

This move comes in the wake of an Iran-U.S. agreement brokered through Pakistan, which purportedly allowed these tankers to transit freely. The source, briefed on the agreement, mentioned that the tankers were on a pre-approved list under the new arrangement.

While Iran's motives remain unclear, this latest development underscores the consistent tensions and complexities within the region, especially concerning international energy routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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