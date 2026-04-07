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Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Oil prices have risen amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, despite indirect negotiations. The Strait of Hormuz closure due to conflict has led major oil consumers to seek alternative sources. OPEC+ agreed on a modest production increase, while disruptions persist from Ukrainian attacks on Russian terminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 01:25 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Standoff
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Oil prices continued to rise on Monday, fueled by heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The two countries are engaged in indirect talks that could potentially ease hostilities. Brent crude futures saw a modest increase, settling at $109.77 per barrel.

The ongoing closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz has prompted significant conservation and reduction in consumption by major oil consumers, especially in Asia. Despite a framework proposed by Pakistan to halt hostilities, Iran has so far rejected reopening the strait, following intense rhetoric from former President Donald Trump.

OPEC+ has responded to the crisis with a cautious production increase, while European and Asian refiners scramble for alternative crude sources. Supply disruptions are exacerbated by Ukrainian strikes on Russian export terminals, affecting global crude availability and driving up prices.

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