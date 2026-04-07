U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Tensions and Market Optimism

On Monday, U.S. stocks saw an upswing as investors monitored developments towards a potential ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, amid President Trump's heightened threats of military escalation if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

Despite Iran's refusal to accept an immediate ceasefire, insisting on a permanent end to conflict, negotiations continue between the two nations and regional mediators. Investors found reassurance in the ongoing dialogues, which have positively influenced the stock market, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experiencing their longest gain streaks since January.

Economic indicators reveal the U.S. services sector is expanding slower than anticipated, although employment has contracted. Nevertheless, optimism remains as the U.S. economy showed stronger-than-expected job growth in March. Market analysts are hopeful for strong corporate performances in the impending earnings season.