South Korea Seeks Energy Security Amid Hormuz Disruptions
South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced a diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, aimed at securing crude oil and naphtha supplies due to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative targets diversifying supply lines essential for the country's energy stability.
South Korea's presidential aide Kang Hoon-sik, acting as a special envoy for President Lee Jae Myung, will visit Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The mission aims to secure vital supplies of crude oil and naphtha amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
The country, reliant on the Hormuz route for a significant portion of its imports, faces urgent pressure to diversify its supply lines. Kang will hold discussions with governments, energy firms, and ship operators to ensure stable deliveries of these critical resources.
Furthermore, South Korea recently received shipments from the UAE as part of a 24-million-barrel supply deal. Authorities are also collaborating with international partners to guarantee the safe transit of 26 South Korean-flagged vessels currently positioned in the Strait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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