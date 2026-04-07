Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Energy Security Amid Hormuz Disruptions

South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced a diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, aimed at securing crude oil and naphtha supplies due to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative targets diversifying supply lines essential for the country's energy stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:34 IST
South Korea Seeks Energy Security Amid Hormuz Disruptions

South Korea's presidential aide Kang Hoon-sik, acting as a special envoy for President Lee Jae Myung, will visit Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The mission aims to secure vital supplies of crude oil and naphtha amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The country, reliant on the Hormuz route for a significant portion of its imports, faces urgent pressure to diversify its supply lines. Kang will hold discussions with governments, energy firms, and ship operators to ensure stable deliveries of these critical resources.

Furthermore, South Korea recently received shipments from the UAE as part of a 24-million-barrel supply deal. Authorities are also collaborating with international partners to guarantee the safe transit of 26 South Korean-flagged vessels currently positioned in the Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vesse...

 India
2
Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare Views

Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare View...

 Global
3
From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA

From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA

 United States
4
South Korea's Strategic Mission: Securing Oil and Diversifying Supply Chains

South Korea's Strategic Mission: Securing Oil and Diversifying Supply Chains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026