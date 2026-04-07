Malaysian Vessel Navigates Hormuz Amid Iran-U.S. Tensions

In a climate of escalating geopolitical tension, a Malaysian vessel has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, according to Malaysia's foreign ministry. The strait, a crucial global energy corridor, was effectively closed by Iran in response to U.S. and Israeli military actions initiated in late February.

Malaysia's foreign ministry confirmed that the vessel's transit was part of a high-level diplomatic effort involving a phone call between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The ministry, however, provided no details on whether the vessel was carrying cargo.

According to LSEG and Kpler data, the vessel 'Ocean Thunder' passed near the Iranian coast carrying Iraqi crude oil, en route to Malaysia's Pengerang, expected to arrive by mid-April. This marks a significant development for the seven Malaysian-linked vessels initially stranded in the strait.