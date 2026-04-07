Markets on Edge as Hormuz Deadline Looms

Global markets teeter on the brink as optimism for a Strait of Hormuz agreement collides with fears of escalating conflict. Traders are waiting for an upcoming U.S. deadline concerning potential negotiations with Iran. Recent conflicts have significantly impacted this critical waterway, affecting economies worldwide.

President Trump has issued a warning that Iran might face severe military action if it fails to negotiate by the specified deadline. Despite this tension, market reactions have been muted, with investors showing caution amid geopolitical uncertainties. Even strong earnings from tech giant Samsung Electronics have failed to uplift market sentiment.

U.S. and European stock futures showed a downward trend, with Brent crude oil prices surging due to ongoing tensions. The yen is precariously positioned, signaling market vulnerability. Analysts are closely watching upcoming manufacturing data to assess the war's toll on European markets and forecast potential economic pressure from an energy shock.