Global Markets on Edge Amid Middle East Conflict and Escalating Oil Prices

Global stocks remained volatile on Tuesday as oil prices surpassed $110 per barrel, fueled by concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and a fast-approaching deadline for resolving the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The war involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has unsettled investors since late February, particularly after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for oil. Although investors are hopeful for a resolution, no concrete progress has been made, forcing a cautious market sentiment.

With U.S. President Donald Trump's imminent deadline for a deal, market conditions remain tense. A surge in oil prices has intensified inflationary fears, while any military escalation could further disrupt energy supplies, exacerbating economic instability.