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Oil Market Turbulence: Rising Tensions and Surging Prices

Oil prices have surged as tensions escalate over Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump's threats of military action against Iran have heightened volatility, with Brent and WTI crude futures climbing. Diplomacy stalls as Iran rejects U.S. proposals, keeping market anxiety alive amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:08 IST
Oil Market Turbulence: Rising Tensions and Surging Prices
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Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday in response to a looming deadline set by the United States for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump warned of possible attacks on Iranian infrastructure if the strait remains closed.

Brent crude increased by 1.6% to $111.51 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 3.1% to $115.86. The escalating rhetoric has raised fears of prolonged disruptions in oil supply, with about 20% of the global oil supply typically passing through this critical chokepoint.

Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal, keeping diplomatic channels tense. Meanwhile, attacks persisted in the region, further complicating the oil supply situation and reinforcing the upward pressure on prices amid broader geopolitical uncertainties.

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