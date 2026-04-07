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Oil Price Surge Leaves Filipino Farmers in Crisis

Filipino farmers, like Romeo Wagayan, face a crisis as rising oil prices from Middle East conflicts increase costs for harvesting and transport, forcing them to let vegetables rot in fields rather than sell at a loss. Inflation, driven by soaring fuel prices, leaves farmers struggling with collapsing farmgate prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:34 IST
Oil Price Surge Leaves Filipino Farmers in Crisis
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Filipino farmers are facing severe challenges due to escalating oil prices sparked by conflict in the Middle East. These rising costs are making it economically unviable to harvest crops, leading to vegetables rotting in fields.

Romeo Wagayan, a farmer in Benguet, expresses the helplessness of the situation, stating that further harvesting only increases financial losses due to labor and transport expenses. This situation reflects a broader pressure on farmers across the Philippines, an archipelago that heavily relies on imported fuel.

Inflation, primarily driven by climbing fuel prices, is altering consumer behavior, with buyers canceling or limiting vegetable purchases, opting for cheaper alternatives. Farmgate prices have plummeted, and high transport costs from mountainous regions are exacerbating the downturn, leaving farmers in financial despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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