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Doctors’ Dilemma: Strike Amidst Pay Dispute in England

Resident doctors in England have embarked on a six-day strike after rejecting a government offer, citing years of pay erosion. The British Medical Association claims the offered pay rise fails to address workforce issues. The government argues that the strike is unaffordable and affects medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:41 IST
Doctors’ Dilemma: Strike Amidst Pay Dispute in England
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The resident doctors in England began a six-day strike on Tuesday, protesting against a government pay offer they deemed insufficient to reverse pay erosion and staffing issues, as reported by the British Medical Association (BMA).

This industrial action, which coincides with the Easter holiday, is scheduled to continue until the morning of April 13, following an unmet 48-hour deadline set by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In light of the rejected deal, the government has revoked its commitment to finance 1,000 additional specialty training positions.

Health Minister Wes Streeting highlighted on Times Radio that the government's allocation of resources for patient services would be challenged by the costly strike, estimated at £50 million a day. Despite offering the most significant pay increase for public sector workers under the Labour government, the BMA's resident doctors' committee, led by Jack Fletcher, insists the reforms remain inadequate, citing persistent below-inflation pay raises and incomplete proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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