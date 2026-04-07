Global Energy Crisis: A Blockade Beyond Historical Precedents

The International Energy Agency has described the current oil and gas crisis as more severe than past disruptions. Fatih Birol, IEA's head, highlighted the unprecedented nature of the situation in an interview with Le Figaro.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has severely affected energy supplies, with developing countries bearing the brunt of escalating prices. Europe, Japan, Australia, and others are also impacted by rising energy and food costs.

As a response, IEA member nations are releasing strategic reserves to buffer the supply shortages. Tensions following Israeli and U.S. strikes have led Iran to restrict traffic through this crucial route, intensifying the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)