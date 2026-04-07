Left Menu

Global Energy Crisis: A Blockade Beyond Historical Precedents

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz presents a severe global energy crisis, surpassing previous ones in 1973, 1979, and 2002, as per IEA's Fatih Birol. This disruption impacts energy supply, elevating prices, particularly affecting developing nations. Efforts are underway to mitigate the situation through strategic reserve releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:41 IST
Global Energy Crisis: A Blockade Beyond Historical Precedents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The International Energy Agency has described the current oil and gas crisis as more severe than past disruptions. Fatih Birol, IEA's head, highlighted the unprecedented nature of the situation in an interview with Le Figaro.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has severely affected energy supplies, with developing countries bearing the brunt of escalating prices. Europe, Japan, Australia, and others are also impacted by rising energy and food costs.

As a response, IEA member nations are releasing strategic reserves to buffer the supply shortages. Tensions following Israeli and U.S. strikes have led Iran to restrict traffic through this crucial route, intensifying the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

 Hungary
3
Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

 India
4
Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026