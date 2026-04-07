Global Energy Crisis: A Blockade Beyond Historical Precedents
The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz presents a severe global energy crisis, surpassing previous ones in 1973, 1979, and 2002, as per IEA's Fatih Birol. This disruption impacts energy supply, elevating prices, particularly affecting developing nations. Efforts are underway to mitigate the situation through strategic reserve releases.
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- France
The International Energy Agency has described the current oil and gas crisis as more severe than past disruptions. Fatih Birol, IEA's head, highlighted the unprecedented nature of the situation in an interview with Le Figaro.
The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has severely affected energy supplies, with developing countries bearing the brunt of escalating prices. Europe, Japan, Australia, and others are also impacted by rising energy and food costs.
As a response, IEA member nations are releasing strategic reserves to buffer the supply shortages. Tensions following Israeli and U.S. strikes have led Iran to restrict traffic through this crucial route, intensifying the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)