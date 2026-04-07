Strait Showdown: Tensions Surge Between Iran, Israel, and U.S.

Tension surged between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. over the Strait of Hormuz as Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal. This pivotal maritime passage remains closed, leading to global economic concerns about rising oil prices.

On Tuesday, Iranian and Israeli forces exchanged attacks. Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Iranian infrastructure, while Iranian forces launched missiles intercepted by Saudi Arabia, further escalating regional conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Iranian compliance, threatening devastating military action if unheeded. Meanwhile, mediation by Pakistan is underway, though hostilities persist, indicating a complex geopolitical scenario with potentially far-reaching implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)