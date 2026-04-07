Stable Waters Amidst Conflict: Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unhindered by Black Sea Tensions

Kazakhstan's energy ministry reassured the public on Tuesday that oil shipments via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remain stable, following accusations by Russia that Ukrainian forces had damaged key loading facilities in the Black Sea.

Russian Defense Ministry officials claimed Ukrainian forces attacked overnight, targeting the maritime transhipment complex at the port of Novorossiysk. The alleged attack reportedly damaged a mooring point and set fires to oil reservoirs.

Despite these claims, Kazakhstan's deputy energy minister, Sungat Yesimkhanov, reiterated the stability of the country's oil sector and CPC exports. The terminal in question handles 80% of Kazakhstan's crude exports, a vital artery for its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)