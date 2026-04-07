Crude Oil Surge: Geopolitical Tensions Drive Record Prices

Crude oil prices surged to record levels, climbing nearly 3% in futures trade, fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. The increase was seen on the Multi Commodity Exchange, with April and May contracts reaching all-time highs.

Analysts cite the intensifying conflict, particularly concerning President Donald Trump's deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as a significant factor in the market's sensitivity to developments. Threats of possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure and Iran's retaliatory warnings have heightened fears of supply chain disruptions.

The international market echoed these tensions, with West Texas Intermediate and Brent oil futures rising significantly. As President Trump reiterated threat enforcement and regional tensions in West Asia increased, investors are bracing for sustained volatility in energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)